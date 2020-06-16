Education Officials Alter COVID Childcare Guidelines

Several changes have already been made to the state’s requirements for reopening child care as parents and providers voice concerns about the new guidelines.

One key change is encouraging, rather than requiring, children over the age of two to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Other changes made by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care includes removing temperature screenings at the door.

To help reduce the risk of transmission for recreational camps and programs, staff members cannot float between groups from day to day unless they need to provide supervision of specialized activities or to give staff breaks.

Also later today – Congresswoman Katherine Clark plans to release more details about a new recovery bill, titled the Child Care is Infrastructure Act, intended to help child care facilities reopen safely in the wake of COVID-19.

Massachusetts is currently in the first step of Phase 2 of reopening, which allows many businesses to open their doors, including malls, restaurants for outdoor dining and hotels.