Elementary School in Arlington Closed After Child Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An elementary school student in Arlington, Massachusetts, has tested positive for coronavirus.

A cleaner in protective gear sprayed a classroom at the Stratton Elementary School Monday night during a second round of cleaning. The school was closed down that day to investigate all "close contacts" of the infected child.

About 30 people, including students, faculty and staff, are now under quarantine for two weeks.

"We decided to close the school today, Monday, to effectively and comprehensively investigate any potential contacts," said Christine Bongiorno, the director of Arlington Health and Human Services.

This all started after the child's mom attended a Biogen conference last month. Thirty-two of Massachusetts' coronavirus cases are connected to that event.

The child's mom also tested positive. She's also recovering at home.

Monday night, the town says the school is safe, and that much thought went into the decision to open it Tuesday.

"We take this very personally and these decisions are made by a team that takes this very seriously," said Bongiorno. "We look at the science, we look at the data, we look at the guidance from state and federal and there a lot of factors that go into this."

Monday, the town also had a call bank to answer residents questions and concerns.

Another parent and child in town are also exhibiting symptoms. That parent also attended the Biogen conference. The town is still waiting on the test results to come back, but the Dallin Elementary School, where that child attends, will also be open Tuesday.