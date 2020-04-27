Gov. Sununu to Provide Coronavirus Update

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Monday afternoon.

Sununu is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 77 new positive test results for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the number of overall cases to 1,864.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Granite State stood at 60 as of Sunday.

The number of patients who have recovered so far is 779, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, Sununu extended the state of emergency over the coronavirus for the second time. It is now in effect until at least May 15.

The governor extended the order after health officials saw an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, a development attributed to increased testing.