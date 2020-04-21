Graduating Seniors Sad Not to Be Returning to School

Long-lived traditions are no longer for the high school class of 2020.

In Massachusetts, schools won't be returning this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abby Smook goes to Bancroft High School in Worcester, where her last experience with friends was the musical "Chicago."

"This is obviously something that we've been looking forward to, graduation and prom, and spring in general. Second semester senior year is really a special time," Smook said.

"Obviously, we're all upset, but we understand that they have to do what's best to keep this contained," said Briggs Rowley of Hingham High School.

Rowley is on the ski team and says traditions like the senior prank and senior cookout are also now not happening.

As the surge in coronavirus cases persists in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

"It is sad because we have some senior traditions that we won't get to do, and these were supposed to be the best couple months of our year," he said.

When Foxboro High School senior Liam Devlin found out he wasn't returning to school, he put a sign in front of the high school, "Class of 2020 Forever." He's on the basketball team and is homecoming king.

"This was probably going to be one of the best times of our lives," Devlin said.

He understands the decision, but he hopes once there's some normalcy, they can get that final dance in.

"We're all just like, 'It can't end here.' Whatever happens, we're going to find some way to cap it off right. The class of 2020 can't go out like this," he said.

These seniors are also now planning for college in the fall. For some, those college starts could be delayed.