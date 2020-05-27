High School Administrators Deliver Diplomas to Graduating Seniors in 2 States

The pandemic has schools across Massachusetts searching for ways to celebrate their seniors. One school in Danvers is taking it on the road, hand delivering diplomas to 300 graduates.

Headmaster Dr. Ed Hardiman and a team of administrators from St. John's Prep have spent nearly two weeks on a bus making the deliveries. They are traveling to 64 cities across two different states to celebrate the class of 2020.

"In the midst of everything going on, we still wanted to create a personal way to recognize our seniors," Hardiman said. "It's a big moment."

Hardiman said by the end of the road trip, they will have driven more than 1,100 miles. On Wednesday, they stopped by senior Jackson Ranger's house in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

"We were supposed to have all of these senior events, and then had nothing, so this is really special for all of us," Ranger said.

Connor Miles also got a visit at his home in Georgetown. His mom said the moment meant just as much to her as it did to her son.

"We know it's about the kids, but it's also a culmination of their childhoods," Lisa Miles said.

While there may be more gloves and masks than caps and gowns at the small, front-yard ceremonies, the seniors say they still feel lucky that their school is going the extra mile to celebrate them.

"We couldn't throw our caps in the air at one time, but at least we can all be there for one another at this time," Miles said.

After the journey is over, school administrators plan to produce a video about it so students can watch it years later and remember their special graduation.