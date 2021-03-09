‘I've Been Dying to Hug Those Kids': Grandparents Excited About CDC's Post-Vaccine Guidelines

People across the U.S. felt relieved Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for people vaccinated against coronavirus.

Fully-vaccinated people can gather together indoors without masks or social distancing, the CDC says. Additionally, they can gather with people considered to be at a low risk for severe illness.

Lucie Consentino of Peabody is thrilled that she won't have to be six feet away the next time she sees her grandkids.

The soon-to-be-85-year-old has had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I've been dying to hug those kids, especially our little 3-year-old. She was only 2 when this started," Consentino said.

And she doubts she's the only one who wants to hug her grandchildren.

"I'm sure every grandparent has felt this way," she said. "It's like we've been out there in oblivion, just so separated from the people we love."

The CDC still advises vaccinated people to avoid large gatherings and to wear their masks when out in public.

But this new guidance marks a step towards normalcy. For Consentino, that means no more garage visits.

"I cannot wait for you to come in the house, because we've been in the garage this whole time," she said.

The CDC considers you fully vaccinated two weeks after your last shot.