Maine

Maine: All Counties Now Safe for in-School Instruction

For the first time since the middle of October, every county in Maine is now safe for in-person learning in schools

By Patrick Whittle

NBC Bay Area

Every county in Maine is now safe for in-person learning in schools, the Maine Department of Education has said.

The state has been using a color-coded system to advise schools of the level of risk of coronavirus transmission. The education department said Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford and York counties have all been moved to the “green,” which is the lowest risk category.

The counties “have seen dramatic drops in their new case rates and positivity rates for the past two weeks, and are now aligned with other counties,” the education department said. It’s the first time every county in the state has been in the green category since the middle of October.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Counties that get designated “yellow,” or moderate risk, have been advised to consider additional precautions and hybrid instructional models, state officials have said. There’s also a “red,” or high risk, category that has not been invoked.

More coronavirus news

28 mins ago

RI Lt. Gov. Says Speeding Up Vaccine Distribution Is His ‘Top Priority'

Business 6 hours ago

Covid Live Updates: Moderna Expects to Deliver 100 Million Vaccine Shots to U.S. in 6 Weeks as New Cases Drop

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MainecoronavirusSCHOOLSDepartment of Educationin-person learning
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us