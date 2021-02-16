Maine: All Counties Now Safe for in-School Instruction

Every county in Maine is now safe for in-person learning in schools, the Maine Department of Education has said.

The state has been using a color-coded system to advise schools of the level of risk of coronavirus transmission. The education department said Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford and York counties have all been moved to the “green,” which is the lowest risk category.

The counties “have seen dramatic drops in their new case rates and positivity rates for the past two weeks, and are now aligned with other counties,” the education department said. It’s the first time every county in the state has been in the green category since the middle of October.

Counties that get designated “yellow,” or moderate risk, have been advised to consider additional precautions and hybrid instructional models, state officials have said. There’s also a “red,” or high risk, category that has not been invoked.