MAP: Where Boston’s Kids Can Pick Up Free Meals

Boston Public Schools will close Tuesday for at least three weeks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, but its students — and all other school-aged children — will still be able to get the free food that many rely on when school is in session.

An interactive version of the map above is available here, on the city's website. The page also provides the full list of the 47 locations and when they will be open.

Boston and various partners "will provide free meals to all youth and teens," the website says. Boston Public Schools aren't the only ones that will be closing — all schools throughout Massachusetts are shutting Tuesday under Gov. Charlie Baker's order.

Boston's food giveaways comes with these important details:

All pick-up sites are set up to be "grab and go".

Practice social distancing (keeping six feet between yourself and others).

Stay home if you are sick.

More than 70% of Boston Public Schools students rely on the free meals they get in school every day, the city noted in a news release.

"The Boston Public Schools is committed to meeting the needs of the community we serve, and that is especially true during times of uncertainty. With all hands on deck we are addressing this emergency head on," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in the release.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a public health emergency Sunday in the city amid the coronavirus outbreak. He also announced restaurants and bars will cut capacity by 50% and close by 11 p.m.