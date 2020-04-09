Masks to Become Mandatory in Salem, Mass.

A Massachusetts city is enacting mandatory use of masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The desolate sidewalks and empty dining seats of Salem aren't what Mayor Kim Driscoll wants, but what her community needs.

"The street we're on right now would be bustling with people on a Thursday night. You know, enjoying a meal out, meeting up with friends, coming off the train," Driscoll said. "There's just a real lack of activity, which we need to be now."

That lack of activity minimizes risk of spreading COVID-19. It's for that reason starting Sunday, you can expect a fine if you're not wearing a face covering inside an essential business or inside communal spaces within residential buildings.

"Staff always has to have gloves on," said Daniel Gursha, an owner of Leger, a restaurant currently offering curbside pickup only. "We're wearing face coverings, so, you know, I think it's a really good idea."

You may have seen a lot of disposed gloves on the ground. If you are caught littering them in Salem, it will cost you.

"It's just common sense and decency to not leave gloves or masks or anything like that in the parking lot or on the street," Driscoll said.