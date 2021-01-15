Mass. Adds 5,074 New Coronavirus Cases, 75 More Deaths

Massachusetts reported 5,074 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 75 deaths.

There have now been 13,231 confirmed deaths and 438,371 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 278 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly decreased to 6.45%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 2,201. Of that number, 451 were listed as being in intensive care units and 293 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier on Friday, a small number of health care workers and first responders began to receive Moderna vaccines at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The goal is to start vaccinating about 300 people per day starting Monday, eventually working up to thousands per day at the state's mass vaccination facility.

With no current plans by the state to open a coronavirus mass vaccination site on Cape Cod, Barnstable County is taking matters into its own hands.

County officials said Thursday they plan to open five regional vaccination clinics on Cape Cod as early as next month.