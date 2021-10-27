coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 1,274 New COVID Cases, 14 New Deaths

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 528

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts Coronavirus
Massachusetts health officials reported another 1,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Wednesday.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 791,705 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,577.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 1.67% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to 528; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 199 are vaccinated, 134 are in intensive care units and 76 are intubated.

