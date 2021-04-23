Mass. Confirms 1,452 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 1,452 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 13 new deaths on Friday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 637,928 and the death toll at 17,181, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 347 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Friday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 2.03%, about the same as Thursday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases about held at 644. Among those patients, 156 were listed as being in intensive care units and 89 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 30,262 on Friday from 31,215 on Thursday.

According to Friday's vaccine report, more than 2.23 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.5 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including nearly 3.3 million first-dose shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.