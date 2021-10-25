Mass. Confirms 3,173 New COVID Cases, 20 New Deaths Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 3,173 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 789,316 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,540.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks. Reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests fell to 1.57% Monday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 527; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 200 are vaccinated, 133 are in intensive care units and 76 are intubated.

Nearly 10 million vaccine doses -- 9,973,188 -- have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 4.9 million first shots, nearly 4.4 million second shots and more than 336,000 booster shots. There have been more than 317,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,715,304 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.