Mass. Confirms 4,095 New COVID Cases, 14 More Deaths Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 4,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

The report pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases above 750,000 to 753,535 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 18,168.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, are far lower than they were in spring, and while all of the major ones have risen from their lowest points, some have dipped in recent weeks. Reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests fell to 1.87% Monday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked down to 608; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 194 are fully vaccinated, 158 are in intensive care units and 105 are intubated.

Over 9.4 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 4.8 million first shots and over 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 310,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,617,018 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.