Mass. Confirms 518 More Coronavirus Cases, 16 New Deaths

There have now been 9,429 confirmed deaths and 138,083 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Massachusetts reported 518 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 16 deaths.

There have now been 9,429 confirmed deaths and 138,083 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.3%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,647, which would indicate there are 218 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 499. Of that number, 88 were listed as being in intensive care units and 28 are intubated, according to DPH.

Wednesday's reports are being issued after 6 p.m. to also accommodate the town-by-town COVID data.

