Mass. Confirms 5,450 More Coronavirus Cases, 71 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 5,450 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 71 deaths.

There have now been 11,261 confirmed deaths and 292,316 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 252 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 6%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 1,851. Of that number, 382 were listed as being in intensive care units and 205 are intubated, according to DPH.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday urged residents not to gather in groups or travel for the upcoming holidays. He said doing so could cause an additional strain on the health care system.

At the same time, DPH has released suggested guidelines for residents so that they can safely celebrate the holiday. Those guidelines can be found on the DPH website.