coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 586 New COVID Cases, 5 New Deaths; Testing Rate at 1.53%

The state's COVID metrics are far lower than they were several months ago, but some have been rising in the last few weeks

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts health officials reported another 586 confirmed coronavirus cases -- the most in a single day since mid-May -- and five new deaths on Friday as the testing rate rose above 1.5%.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 667,404 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,678. The last time Massachusetts reported more than 586 new cases in one day was on May 15, when 494 cases were reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago, though some have been rising in the last few weeks.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose to 1.53% on Friday. It was once above 30%, but had recently dropped under 0.5%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked down to 114; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 29 are listed as being in intensive care units and 12 are intubated.

More Mass. COVID News

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Covid Cases Are Rising Again in All 50 States Across U.S. as Delta Variant Tightens Its Grip

COVID-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

Most Unvaccinated Americans Don't Want Shots: AP-NORC Poll

More than 8.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Friday. That includes over 4.5 million first shots and more than 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 285,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Friday reported that a total of 4,321,931 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Healthtesting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us