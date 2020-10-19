Mass. Confirms 827 More Coronavirus Cases, 15 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 827 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 15 deaths.

There have now been 9,532 confirmed deaths and 141,474 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1.2%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,753, which would indicate there are 221 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 500. Of that number, 86 were listed as being in intensive care units and 33 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Sunday, Massachusetts officially surpassed 140,000 coronavirus cases with 744 cases and 14 new deaths reported. Combined with Saturday's 550 cases, that represents nearly 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in one weekend alone.

The 3-day average of hospitalizations is also on the rise from between 300 and 400 for most of September to over 500 for the past week or so.