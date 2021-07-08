coronavirus

Mass. Confirms 99 New COVID Cases, 3 More Deaths

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts health officials reported another 99 confirmed coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Thursday.

The report pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 caseload to 664,406 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 17,646.

The state's COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, are far lower than they were several months ago.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked up to 89; the figure was once nearly 4,000. Of those currently hospitalized, 28 are listed as being in intensive care units and nine are intubated.

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose slightly to 0.47%.

Nearly 8.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Thursday. That includes over 4.4 million first shots and nearly 4 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 279,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Thursday reported that a total of 4,253,520 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.

