Number of New Mass. COVID Cases Hits New Single-Day High This Fall

Massachusetts reported 1,761 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 23 deaths. It's the highest number of new cases reported in a single day by the Massachusetts Department of Health this fall.

There have now been 9,859 confirmed deaths and 160,698 cases, according to DPH. Another 226 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 1.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 498. Of that number, 115 were listed as being in intensive care units and 56 are intubated, according to department.

After months where the state reported fewer than 1,000 coronavirus cases, last month the daily report from the Department of Public Health started showing numbers above that level. The last report with more new cases was May 3, according to data on the state's archive.

Thursday numbers were released hours before a series of new guidelines are set to take effect in the Bay State in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The new guidelines announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday include a stay-at-home advisory which will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with residents urged to stay home except to go to work, for a walk or to the grocery store.

In addition, restaurants will be required to stop providing table service at 9:30 p.m. but can continue to offer carry out service. Liquor sales at restaurants and package stores will also shut down at 9:30 p.m.

The limit on indoor gatherings has been reduced to 10 people and outdoor gatherings has been reduced to 25 people.

The new restrictions go in effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.