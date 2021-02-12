Mass. Reduces Vaccine Supply to Hospitals, Which Stop Scheduling New Appointments

While Massachusetts has struggled in its coronavirus vaccine rollout, hospitals have led the way. But that changed Thursday.

Beth Israel Lahey Health, Mass General Brigham and Tufts Medical Center were among the major systems that announced Thursday that they could no longer schedule first-dose appointments, explaining that the state has reduced their supply.

The hospitals noted that patients who had already scheduled appointments would be able to receive their vaccines.

Of all the vaccine doses given out in the Bay State, 48% have been at hospitals. Now, less supply is being made available to hospitals to consolidate doses at state-run clinics.

It's another speedbump in a rocky vaccine rollout. In the last 24-hours, we have seen long lines in Danvers and people offering to pay seniors $100 to drive them to get the vaccine in hopes of getting their own shots.