Mass. Reports 10,075 New COVID-19 Cases, 129 Deaths This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 10,075 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

In total, there have been 1,978,312 cases and 21,391 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, shows another increase in cases and hospitalizations from the previous week. It's reported that as of Jan. 3, there were 437 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 1,336 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 127 were in intensive care and 44 were intubated.

Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has been seeing levels the highest they've been since last winter, though they appear to have ticked down slightly in recent days.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 13.39% Thursday, compared to 9.58% last week.

Despite increases, we remain well below the types of case counts and hospitalizations seen at height of the omicron surge at the beginning of 2022, when average daily case counts reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

Millions of vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts.