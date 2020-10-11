Mass. Reports 16 New Deaths, 570 More Coronavirus Cases

Massachusetts reported 570 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday and an additional 16 deaths.

There have now been 9,388 confirmed deaths and 136,168 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is hovering right around 1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,604, which would indicate there are 216 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 511. Of that number, 85 were listed as being in intensive care units and 29 are intubated, according to DPH.

The latest numbers were released shortly after the National Football League announced the New England Patriots Week 5 game has been moved to Week 6, following a fourth Pats player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL has done major juggling to the regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.

Denver's game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

The NFL has shut down the New England Patriots practice facility again after a player tests positive for COVID-19.