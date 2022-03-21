coronavirus

Mass. Reports 1,693 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

In total, Massachusetts has reported 1,554,316 COVID-19 cases and 18,939 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts Coronavirus
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts health officials announced 1,693 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a number that includes three days due to the weekend, and seven new deaths.

The state reported 217 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday's data. Of that total, 32 are in intensive care and 15 are intubated.

Top Boston doctors talked about a new "Deltacron" variant, rising cases in Europe and Asia and whether a fourth vaccine dose is really necessary on NBC10 Boston’s weekly “COVID Q&A” series.
The state's seven-day average positivity rate came in at 1.68% Monday, compared to 1.68% on Friday

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have declined since the omicron surge and appear to have leveled out.

Experts have said that case count reporting may be a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested and widespread use of rapid tests that go unreported. Officials also warn that health care systems are still under great pressure from the influx of COVID-19 patients and related staffing shortages.

More than 14 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 5.8 million first doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 4.9 million second shots, and close to 342,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots. Nearly 2.9 million booster shots have been administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 5,313,641 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.

