coronavirus

Mass. Reports 219 More Cases, 22 New Deaths

There have now been 8,892 confirmed deaths and 120,038 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts COVID Map 16X9-Massachusetts

Massachusetts reported 219 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 22 deaths.

There have now been 8,892 confirmed deaths and 120,038 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.9%, according to the report.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Mass. Reports 370 More Coronvirus Cases, 10 New Deaths

Labor Day Weekend 12 hours ago

Mass. Officials Cracking Down on Spread of Coronavirus Over Holiday Weekend

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,100, which would indicate there are 208 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced a new campaign to ramp up enforcement efforts in Massachusetts' five high-risk communities: Chelsea, Revere, Lynn, Everett, Lawrence and Framingham.

The campaign, which is the extension of the recently-created COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team, will feature billboard ads, digital and social media messaging, multi-lingual field teams, phone and text outreach, and communication with local organizations.

The five high-risk communities were named in Wednesday's new community-level risk assessment map and show the number of cases detected on average each day over the last two weeks. More than 8 cases per 100,000 translate to high risk, between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000 is moderate risk, and any less than that is low risk, Baker explained last month.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19coronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us