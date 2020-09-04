Mass. Reports 219 More Cases, 22 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 219 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and an additional 22 deaths.

There have now been 8,892 confirmed deaths and 120,038 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.9%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,100, which would indicate there are 208 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced a new campaign to ramp up enforcement efforts in Massachusetts' five high-risk communities: Chelsea, Revere, Lynn, Everett, Lawrence and Framingham.

The campaign, which is the extension of the recently-created COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team, will feature billboard ads, digital and social media messaging, multi-lingual field teams, phone and text outreach, and communication with local organizations.

The five high-risk communities were named in Wednesday's new community-level risk assessment map and show the number of cases detected on average each day over the last two weeks. More than 8 cases per 100,000 translate to high risk, between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000 is moderate risk, and any less than that is low risk, Baker explained last month.