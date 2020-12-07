Mass. Reports 2,463 New COVID-19 Cases, Eclipses 250K Since Start of Pandemic

There were fewer new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts Monday than in recent days, but the state's total since the start of the pandemic has now crossed the 250,000 mark.

There were 2,463 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, the Department of Public Health announced. Massachusetts also reported 30 more deaths from COVID-19.

There have now been 10,793 confirmed deaths and 250,022 cases, according to the DPH. Another 242 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19 at this time.

The average rate of COVID-19 tests was 5.46% as of Monday, according to the report — an increase from Sunday's 5.34%.

With COVID-19 deaths and infections hitting record highs and discouraging economic numbers, Washington is under pressure to break deadlock on a new relief bill.

As of the time of the report, 1,516 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of that total, 302 are listed as being in intensive care units and 153 are intubated, according to DPH.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday evening said the Commonwealth had submitted its order for a first round of vaccines to the CDC. The federal government allocated Massachusetts nearly 60,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a first shipment.

The first doses will likely be reserved for frontline health care workers, people over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions and other essential workers.