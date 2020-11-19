Mass. Reports 2,532 More COVID Cases, 27 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 2,532 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 27 deaths.

There have now been 10,204 confirmed deaths and 192,050 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 231 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has slightly decreased to 3.2%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 917. Of that number, 181 were listed as being in intensive care units and 75 are intubated, according to DPH.

As the number of COVID cases climb, the state is once again preparing the DCU Center in Worcester into a field hospital to relieve stress on the state's health care system.

UMass Memorial Medical Center will again operate the field hospital for the overflow facility for coronavirus patients, which has already received hundreds of applications from medical professionals across the country.

State officials hope to get the field hospital up and running by the first week of December.