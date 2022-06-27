Mass. Reports 3,491 New COVID-19 Cases Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported 3,491 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and nine new deaths on Monday.

In total, there have been 1,760,896 cases and 19,676 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state reported 482 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday's data release, with 138 being primary cases. Of the total hospitalizations, 41 are in intensive care and nine are intubated.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have trended back down after a spring bump.

Most of Massachusetts' 14 is now considered low risk for COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most recent peak was attributed to subvariants of omicron — first, it was the "stealth" omicron variant BA.2, and more recently the BA.2. 12.1 subvariant. Other variants have since been identified in New England as well.

The state's seven-day average positivity was at 5.37% Monday, compared to 5.78% on Friday.

This spring bump was well below the types of case counts and hospitalizations seen at height of the omicron surge in January, when average daily case counts reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

COVID levels in wastewater, as reported by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's tracking system have also started to signal declines. The levels of virus seen in the wastewater also remain nowhere near where they were during the peak of the omicron surge.

Experts have also said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

More than 14.9 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 5,405,503 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.