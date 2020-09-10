Mass. Reports 363 More Cases, 20 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 363 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 20 deaths.

There have now been 8,957 confirmed deaths and 121,759 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,166, which would indicate there are 209 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The Department of Public Health released its latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, including an updated version of the state's new community-level risk assessment map.

The data includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town, as well as the new map.

The map shows the number of cases detected on average each day over the last two weeks in each community. More than 8 cases per 100,000 translates to a high risk, between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000 is moderate risk, and any less than that is low risk.

The 13 high-risk communities in Wednesday's report, indicated in red, are Chatham, Chelsea, Dedham, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Lynnfield, Methuen, Monson, New Bedford, Revere, Winthrop.