Mass. Reports 446 New Confirmed COVID Cases, 14 More Deaths

Massachusetts public health officials confirmed 446 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths on Monday.

This latest report puts the total number of confirmed cases in the state at 653,636 and the death total at 17,344 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 354 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Many of Massachusetts' COVID metrics, including the average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day, have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

The seven-day average of positive tests on Monday ticked up slightly to 1.26%.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again to 18,441 on Monday from 18,746 on Sunday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases also dropped, to 427. Of those currently hospitalized, 117 are listed as being in intensive care units and 77 are intubated.

Nearly 3 million people -- 2.96 million -- have been fully immunized in Massachusetts.

Just under 6.8 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday, including nearly 3.9 million first doses and over 2.7 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. More than 224,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered.