Mass. Reports 455 More Cases, 15 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 455 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 15 deaths.

There have now been 9,150 confirmed deaths and 126,863 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 0.8%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,362, which would indicate there are 212 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 375. Of that number, 75 were listed as being in intensive care units and 29 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health released the state's latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including the updated community-level risk assessment map, which shows a slight reduction in the number of communities considered at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19.

The data, from the Department of Public Health, includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town, as well as the new map and data from testing at in-state colleges and universities.

The high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Holliston, Lawrence, Lynn, Marlborough, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Saugus, Tyngsborough, Winthrop, Worcester and Wrentham.

Holliston and Marlborough were added to the list of communities in red since last week, while Dedham, Lynnfield, Monson and Plainville dropped off the list.