Mass. Secretary of Public Safety Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Massachusetts' secretary of public safety and security says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Secretary Thomas Turco of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security announced Monday evening that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"This weekend, after experiencing mild symptoms, I was screened for COVID-19 and was notified late yesterday that I had tested positive," Turco said in a statement. "I have notified my close contact colleagues and am working from home, where I remain in frequent contact by phone and email with public safety agency heads and my senior staff."

Turco said he and colleagues have had to meet in person during the coronavirus crisis, they have been careful to adhere to state and federal health guidelines.

"I am deeply grateful to my colleagues in the office and the public safety community for stepping so seamlessly into new and important roles to protect the Commonwealth's residents and communities," Turco wrote. "That work will continue without interruption."