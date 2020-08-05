cohasset

Mass. Town Cancels Graduation After House Party Sparks Virus Concerns

Cohasset officials said there have not been any reported cases of coronavirus so far, but photos from the July 25 party show many people not wearing masks

A Massachusetts town has canceled high school graduation after a “prom-like” house party sparked concerns of COVID-19 transmission among parents and students.

Cohasset Superintendent Patrick Sullivan and Cohasset High School Principal Brian Scott said in a letter to families this week that canceling graduation was the "most prudent course of action" given the July 25 party happened so close to this Friday’s ceremony.

Town officials said last Friday there have so far been no reported cases of the virus linked to the party, but have urged all those who attended to get tested, since photos from the event show many were not wearing face masks or socially distancing.

