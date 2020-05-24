coronavirus in massachusetts

Massachusetts’ Coronavirus Rate Much Higher Than Reported, British Researchers Say

The researchers estimate that 13 percent of the state's 6.9 million population -- some 897,000 people -- has contracted the disease.

By Young-Jin Kim

NBC Universal, Inc.

Far more Massachusetts residents may have contracted the novel coronavirus than state data suggests, according to British researchers.

In a study by the Imperial College London, the researchers estimate that 13 percent of the state's 6.9 million population -- some 897,000 people -- has contracted the disease. That's sharply higher than the 91,662 reported by the state as of Saturday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 24 hours ago

Mass. Reports 76 New Coronavirus Deaths and 773 New Cases

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Houses of Worship Reopen for Services In Massachusetts

The researchers said its model took into account publicly available data as well as mobility data from companies such as Google.

According to the study, some 96,000 were infectious with COVID-19 as of May 17, trailing only Illinois.

The estimates come as the state moves to cautiously reopen its economy through a phased-in approach, despite concerns opening too quickly could cause a second wave of COVID-19.

Last week, the state allowed construction and manufacturing, as well as worship services, to resume with restrictions.

On Monday, the state will allow more businesses to resume some in-person activities, including hair salons and pet groomers. Beaches and parks will open as well, with restrictions.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh addressed the coronavirus situation in the city Sunday morning, advising residents to remain vigiliant and maintain social distancing practices to combat future outbreaks of COVID-19.

Officials will be watching key public health metrics to determine if and when it is appropriate to proceed through reopening phases, including the coronavirus positive test rate, the number of deaths and hospitalizations, testing and tracing capabilities and the capacity of the health care system.

Each phase will last at least three weeks and could last longer, contingent on state data. If health data trends are negative, specific industries, regions or the entire state may need to return to an earlier phase.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in massachusettsCharlie Bakercoronavirus outbreakMassachusetts coronavirusimperial college london
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us