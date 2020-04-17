Boston coronavirus

Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

The mayor is expected to give an update on the city's response to coronavirus at 1:30 p.m. on Friday

By Abby Vervaeke

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Walsh said Boston was expanding testing for COVID-19 in hard-hit areas to address inequities exposed by the pandemic during his last update on Wednesday. 

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 44 mins ago

NH Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update After Closing Schools for Rest of Year

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Hospital Helps Families Connect During Coronavirus Visiting Restrictions

The mayor added that the city had enough confirmed cases to start disclosing racial and ethnic data without exposing private information.

"It's important that we share these numbers so we can get messaging to the communities," he said.

In addition to expanded testing, Walsh said his administration would increase its outreach efforts to hard-hit communities.

Seven years after the marathon bombings rocked Boston, bells rang to mark the anniversary on the annual day of service.

There were 4,609 cases of COVID-19 in Boston as of Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

This article tagged under:

Boston coronaviruscoronavirusCOVID-19Marty Walshpandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us