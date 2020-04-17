Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide an update on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Walsh said Boston was expanding testing for COVID-19 in hard-hit areas to address inequities exposed by the pandemic during his last update on Wednesday.

The mayor added that the city had enough confirmed cases to start disclosing racial and ethnic data without exposing private information.

"It's important that we share these numbers so we can get messaging to the communities," he said.

In addition to expanded testing, Walsh said his administration would increase its outreach efforts to hard-hit communities.

Seven years after the marathon bombings rocked Boston, bells rang to mark the anniversary on the annual day of service.

There were 4,609 cases of COVID-19 in Boston as of Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.