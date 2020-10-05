COVID-19

Nantucket Sees Two COVID Deaths in Three Days

There have now been three deaths on Nantucket since the pandemic began

By Melissa Buja

Two people have died of the novel coronavirus on Nantucket within a three-day period, according to the Nantucket Health Department and the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

A person diagnosed with COVID-19 died Sunday after health officials say they were "transferred to a higher level of care."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

Baker Proposes Mass. Budget That Pulls $1.35B From ‘Rainy Day' Fund Amid Pandemic

Patriots 8 hours ago

Cam Newton Activated, Expected to Return to Patriots Practice Thursday

Another death was reported on the Massachusetts island on Friday.

Nantucket was added to the state's high-risk communities, indicated in red, on Sept. 16. The data, from the Department of Public Health, includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

With numbers still rising, officials are urging residents to take precautions.

"With Nantucket still designated as a high-risk community by the state of Massachusetts, the Town of Nantucket and the Nantucket Cottage Hospital are urging the island community to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution, and adhere to the orders put in place by the Commonwealth and the Town to protect our population during the pandemic," the health department and hospital said in a joint statement.

There have now been three deaths on Nantucket since the pandemic began, with the first death being reported back on April 5, according to the Inquirer and Mirror.

Since testing began in mid-March, there have been 149 confirmed cases on Nantucket, with 86 of them being in the last 26 days, according to the paper.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19nantucketcoronanvirushigh-risk community
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us