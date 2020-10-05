Nantucket Sees Two COVID Deaths in Three Days

Two people have died of the novel coronavirus on Nantucket within a three-day period, according to the Nantucket Health Department and the Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

A person diagnosed with COVID-19 died Sunday after health officials say they were "transferred to a higher level of care."

Another death was reported on the Massachusetts island on Friday.

Nantucket was added to the state's high-risk communities, indicated in red, on Sept. 16. The data, from the Department of Public Health, includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

With numbers still rising, officials are urging residents to take precautions.

"With Nantucket still designated as a high-risk community by the state of Massachusetts, the Town of Nantucket and the Nantucket Cottage Hospital are urging the island community to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution, and adhere to the orders put in place by the Commonwealth and the Town to protect our population during the pandemic," the health department and hospital said in a joint statement.

There have now been three deaths on Nantucket since the pandemic began, with the first death being reported back on April 5, according to the Inquirer and Mirror.

Since testing began in mid-March, there have been 149 confirmed cases on Nantucket, with 86 of them being in the last 26 days, according to the paper.