Pool in Lawrence Closed After Employee Is Exposed to Someone With Coronavirus

A Massachusetts state pool was closed down Wednesday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus after an employee was exposed to someone who had tested positive.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation made the announcement around noon, after finding out Tuesday afternoon about the exposure of the employee at the Lt. Coronel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool, officials said.

The pool is being deep-cleaned and sanitized and won't reopen until that process is done, officials said.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said the pool had opened up just two weeks ago.

"This is the problems we get when we open up too quickly. Now we have to shut back down, and the reality is that, even though it gets really hot out, we have to be very careful," he said.

State officials said anyone wondering about their health after going to the pool should contact their doctor.