lawrence

Pool in Lawrence Closed After Employee Is Exposed to Someone With Coronavirus

"The reality is that, even though it gets really hot out, we have to be very careful," Mayor Dan Rivera said

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Massachusetts state pool was closed down Wednesday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus after an employee was exposed to someone who had tested positive.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation made the announcement around noon, after finding out Tuesday afternoon about the exposure of the employee at the Lt. Coronel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool, officials said.

The pool is being deep-cleaned and sanitized and won't reopen until that process is done, officials said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

SCHOOLS 9 hours ago

Massachusetts School Reopening Guidelines: What We Know So Far

coronavirus 10 hours ago

8 Falmouth Lifeguards Test Positive for Coronavirus: Report

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said the pool had opened up just two weeks ago.

"This is the problems we get when we open up too quickly. Now we have to shut back down, and the reality is that, even though it gets really hot out, we have to be very careful," he said.

State officials said anyone wondering about their health after going to the pool should contact their doctor.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettscoronavirusswimming pool
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us