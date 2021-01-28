Rep. Lori Trahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Thursday.

Trahan said she had tested negative for coronavirus last week when she was in Washington, but got another test after returning to Massachusetts, learning of her positive result shortly before issuing a statement.

"I am fortunate to currently be asymptomatic, and I have immediately begun to self-quarantine," Trahan said in the statement. "Both my Massachusetts and Washington offices will continue to operate remotely, and I plan to cast my votes next week using the House's proxy voting system."

The congresswoman urged the public to continue taking precautions as the pandemic continues to rage on.

"I encourage everyone to continue taking this virus seriously and to follow the science and data-driven guidance to wear a mask, maintain a safe social distance from others, avoid large gatherings, and stay home whenever possible," Trahan said.