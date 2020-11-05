coronavirus

Restaurant Owners Fear Layoffs After New COVID-19 Restrictions Take Effect

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced new restrictions to combat coronavirus starting Friday, and some restaurant owners are expressing concern over the potential impact on business

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts restaurant owners are fuming over Gov. Charlie Baker's new coronavirus restrictions, which take effect on Friday. They say having to stop table service by 9:30 p.m. will lead to more layoffs and permanent closures.

"Closing at 9:30 p.m. is ridiculous," said Damien DiPaola, who owns Carmelina's and Domenic's in Boston's North End. "I lose two turnovers and do you know what that means? More layoffs."

DiPaola said restaurants are being unfairly blamed for spreading the virus. He said he is most concerned about his employees.

"They are cutting us off because people are having parties, and in turn, we have to let people go. We have to tell them they're unemployed, and not all of our employees can collect unemployment," DiPaola said.

Franco Graceffa, who owns Dolce Vita Ristorante, said he understands why the state is taking action, but it will be tough kicking out customers.

"It will be really difficult, because the young people want to stay and we want the revenue," Graceffa said.

With cases up nearly 300% since Labor Day, Baker has said targeted interventions are needed to keep schools open and the economy functioning.

Liquor sales and recreational activities also have to end by 9:30 p.m. Under the new stay at home advisory, state officials are asking everyone to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are commuting to work or school, exercising or running an essential errand.

Bob Brooks, an Uber driver, said the restrictions will have a domino effect on his industry, too.

"It's a very lucrative time to drive at night. That's when you can make a lot of money. Now, it will be a ghost town," Brooks said.

