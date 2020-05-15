Salisbury Beach Prepares for Busy Weekend With New Safety Precautions in Place

Restaurants at Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts are ready for a busy weekend after reopening this week with new safety precautions in place.

Just in time for the warmer weather, public parking lots are now open, you can walk on the beach and order takeout. But officials are warning if people don't follow social distancing guidelines, the beach could close again.

"We need the public support in adhering to what they read on these signs in following rules and we can still enjoy our beautiful beach," said Paul Descoteaux with the Salisbury Beach Partnership.

On Friday, the flags were flying, the pizza was cooking, and five-year-old Julia Treat was finally able to put her toes in the sand.

"We just had a great time at the beach. We live here at Salisbury and it was so awesome," said Julia's mom, Natalie.

Salisbury Beach may be back open for business, but everything is a little different.

Employees at GroundSwell Surf Café are taking orders outside, limiting the number of people inside and sanitizing frequently. Workers are all wearing masks and so are the customers.

"It's such a nice feeling just to be together again," employee Brooke Thon said.

Health monitors and police are walking around reminding people to wear masks and keep a safe distance.

"It seems like everyone is taking it seriously," Treat said.

Visitors said they are thankful for the opportunity.

"I'm glad we were able to get out of the house," said Chloe Kramer who drove from Amesbury to get an acai bowl from GroundSwell.

"We've got a little bit more appreciation for the smaller things in life, you know," said Kramer's friend Jackson Harris.

For now, there's no gathering or sunbathing allowed on the beach. People can walk, jog and fish if they are alone.

The public parking lots are open and yes, even during a pandemic, you still have to pay to park.