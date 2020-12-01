Tufts Changes Rules on Visitors as Pandemic Worsens

Hospitals in the Tufts system are changing their policy on visitors due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children's Hospital announced Tuesday that no visitors will be allowed for adult patients, whether they are receiving inpatient care or coming for an appointment.

Two parents or caregivers are allowed to visit patients under 18 at any time, but must stay in the patient's room and wear masks. One parent or guardian may go with a pediatric patient to an appointment.

One asymptomatic support person may remain with patients during and after childbirth; that person must wear a mask and stay in the patient's room.

The changes go into effect Thursday, hospital officials said.