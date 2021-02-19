When Will Phase 4 Begin in Mass.? Bostonians Anxious to Return to Sports Venues

New Englanders know TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium are part of the culture in Boston. But for now, they still remain out of bounds for fans because of COVID-19.

”I haven’t gone in so long to see sports and to be honest I truly want to go,” one young man said.

Boston is a sports town, so the pandemic’s been tough at places like the Garden where fans haven’t set foot in nearly a year.

”I would say wait a little longer until everyone is vaccinated,” said one woman. “Just to be on the safe side.”

State guidelines say stadiums, large entertainment venues, nightclubs and bars are allowed to open when there’s a COVID-19 vaccine. Despite now having two, there’s no indication Massachusetts is moving to Phase 4 anytime soon.

“Fenway’s outside. The Garden, you’re asking people to go inside,” said Ryan Jones of The Lyons Group, which owns five different spots around Fenway like Game On and the Bleacher Bar.

For some Boston businesses closed since December, Feb. 1 can't come soon enough.

It’s been tough and the final phase of the state’s reopening would help those establishments directly while bringing customers back to the neighborhood.

”You don’t want to jeopardize the progress that we’ve made but we’re hoping for some fans in the park for sure,”Jones said.

Of course, games have been played without fans at the Boston venues.

But that’s not the case everywhere around the country, including at this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa.

Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his boat, over the water to Rob Gronkowski’s boat, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl 55 victory with a boat parade.

”I think the Super Bowl was a mistake. People were having fun. I want to get out, I understand that. But this thing is still ongoing unfortunately,” one man said.

Fans have actually not been at Fenway since the fall of 2019. Many are hoping that’ll change with Opening Day on April 1.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my son. It’s part of the growing up experience being able to go to Boston sports,” one father said.