Driver Charged With OUI After Rollover on Storrow Drive Overnight

A Boston man is facing numerous charges after his SUV rolled over on Storrow Drive overnight.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to the scene of a rollover crash on Storrow Drive east at Clarendon Street in Boston around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, state troopers said they found a 2019 Nissan Rogue on its side resting against a building at the corner of Clarendon and Back streets.

A preliminary investigation by state police indicated that the vehicle was driving at an excessive speed when it struck a retaining wall, rolled over and hit the building.

The driver, Devansh Kumar, 23, was given a breathalyzer test and charged with OUI-liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and speeding.

Kumar was not injured in the crash. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.