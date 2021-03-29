becker college

Becker College in Worcester to Close This Year Due to Financial Woes

The COVID-19 pandemic compounded problems stemming from low enrollment in 2018 and 2019

By Young-Jin Kim

Becker College, a private school in Worcester, Massachusetts, will close at the end of the academic year, its board announced Monday.

In a statement, board chair Christine Cassidy said the body was forced to close the school due to financial problems made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Th school will provide academic support and transitional services to students through Aug. 31.

The pandemic compounded problems stemming from low enrollment in 2018 and 2019, Cassidy said.

"In 2020, the COVID-19 crisis quickly accelerated the need to take more aggressive actions necessary to maintain a reasonable and responsible balance sheet, and to operate the college in a fiscally responsible manner,” Cassidy said. “In addition to a greater investment in technology – remote learning comes at a cost – there was an unanticipated and significant drop in the number of students who, due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, chose not to live on campus, never registered, took a leave of absence, or dropped out.

“This loss of revenue had a dramatic impact on the ability of the College to continue to maintain financial day-to-day college operations.”

The school’s final graduation is currently set for May 8.

