Jack Jones to face arraignment after arrest on gun charges

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones will likely be arraigned Tuesday in East Boston District Court on weapons charges, according to The Boston Globe. Courthouses were closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

Jones, 25, was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on Friday after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage at a security checkpoint. He was charged with possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge he’d face more than 30 years in prison,” James Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, told the Globe.

While it's rare for judges to issue consecutive sentences, Borghesani's statement underscores the severity of Jones' arrest.

Jones was drafted in the fourth round by the Patriots in 2022. As a rookie, he notched two interceptions and six pass breakups in 13 games.