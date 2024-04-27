1 dead, 1 injured in early morning NH house fire

One person is dead following a large fire inside a multi-family home in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home on Cross Street shortly before 7:30a.m.

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. Another person inside the apartment where the fire started was able to escape, but was taken to the hospital after suffering serious burns, fire officials said.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze before it spread to other areas, officials said. Red Cross was called to help displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.