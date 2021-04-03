1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Holyoke

State police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 in Holyoke around 12 p.m., authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Mercedes-Benz operated by a 69-year-old Holyoke woman was traveling southbound on the northbound side of I-91. The Mercedes hit a 2013 Honda Civic head-on in the left-hand lane of I-91 northbound, according to authorities.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injurues.

The incident remains under investigation by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No further information was immediately available.