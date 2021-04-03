Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Holyoke

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Holyoke

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Mercedes-Benz operated by a 69-year-old Holyoke woman was traveling southbound on the northbound side of Route 91

By Shauna Golden

State police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 in Holyoke around 12 p.m., authorities said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Mercedes-Benz operated by a 69-year-old Holyoke woman was traveling southbound on the northbound side of I-91. The Mercedes hit a 2013 Honda Civic head-on in the left-hand lane of I-91 northbound, according to authorities.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 50 mins ago

Race to Vaccinate General Public in Mass.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 2,263 More COVID Cases, 30 New Deaths as Key Metrics Continue to Rise

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injurues.

The incident remains under investigation by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

HolyokeMassachusettsMassachusetts State Policefatal crashwrong-way crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us