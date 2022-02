A driver has died after a truck crash on Route 2 in Fitchburg late Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said 59-year-old Kevin Kinnear, of Hubbardston, who was driving a Freightliner, may have suffered a medical emergency right before he collided with a 2013 Ram 1500 near Exit 95. He died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.