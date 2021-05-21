Local

BOSTON

1 Hurt in Daylight Shooting in Boston's Downtown Crossing District

Police are investigating; it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a shooting in downtown Boston on Friday, May 21, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot in downtown Boston Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:45 p.m. in the Downtown Crossing shopping district, according to the Boston Police Department. The wounded person is expected to survive.

Police are investigating; it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested.

The MBTA said a Franklin Street exit of the Downtown Crossing Orange Line T stop Franklin was closed during a police investigation.

Aerial footage showed a plaza taped off by police.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.

