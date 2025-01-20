1 injured in fire at multi-family home in Manchester, NH

One person was injured in a fire at a multi-family home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

The Manchester Fire Department said they responded to a reported building fire at 417 Laurel St. at 7:42 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters said there was a "massive volume of fire" in the rear of the building, extending to the peak of the roof and into all three floors of the building.

Fire crews were told shortly after arriving that everyone had made it out of the building safely.

Firefighters attempted to search the building but were pushed back until more hose line support could make it into the building.

The fire burned away the access to the third floor and part of the second floor, making access and fire control extremely difficult.

The fire was brought under control around 9:20 p.m., but crews continued to work to extinguish hot spots until about 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials said one civilian was injured in the fire. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Extremely cold and snowy conditions hampered fire operations and slowed travel for incoming companies and personnel, officials said.

Damage is estimated at $200,000, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.